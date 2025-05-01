A researcher claims that as weekly study hours increase, exam score tends to increase. For a hypothesis test on the population correlation coefficient, encode the correct alternative hypothesis sign as follows: 1 1 for ρ > 0 \(\rho\) > 0 , 2 2 for ρ < 0 \(\rho\) < 0 , and 3 3 for ρ ≠ 0 \(\rho\) \(

e\) 0 . Enter the correct code.