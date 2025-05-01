- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Inferences for the Correlation Coefficient - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A study of reports a sample correlation of . For testing , find the corresponding test statistic. Round to decimal places.
In a correlation study with , the sample correlation is . For the two-tailed test , find the p-value. Round to decimal places.
A researcher tests whether a population correlation differs from zero and obtains a two-tailed p-value of at significance level . Enter if should be rejected and otherwise.
A nutrition researcher claims that daily sugar intake and HDL cholesterol have a negative population linear correlation. From a sample of , the sample correlation is . Find the one-tailed p-value for testing that claim. Round to decimal places.
In a test of the population correlation coefficient with sample size , the computed test statistic is and the sample correlation is positive. Find . Round to decimal places.
A sample of size gives a correlation test statistic of . Let be the two-tailed p-value and be the one-tailed p-value in the matching direction of the statistic. Find . Round to decimal places.
Two studies each test using a two-tailed test at . Study A has . Study B has . Enter the number of these two studies that would reject .
For a two-tailed test of correlation with and , the critical value is . Find the smallest positive sample correlation magnitude that would be just significant. Round to decimal places.
An Excel worksheet gives for a sample of size . For the two-tailed test of at , compute , where is the two-tailed p-value. Round to decimal places.
A sample of paired observations gives a sample correlation of . For testing , find the test statistic. Round to decimals.
A study with reports a two-tailed p-value of for testing at significance level . Let 1 represent reject and 0 represent fail to reject . Enter the correct code.
A researcher claims that as weekly study hours increase, exam score tends to increase. For a hypothesis test on the population correlation coefficient, encode the correct alternative hypothesis sign as follows: for , for , and for . Enter the correct code.
A sample of gives . For testing the claim of negative linear correlation, find the test statistic. Round to decimals.
If a correlation hypothesis test is based on paired observations, find the degrees of freedom.
For a dataset with sample correlation , find the proportion of variation explained by the linear relationship, expressed as a decimal. Round to decimals.
A study with finds a sample correlation of . For testing , find the test statistic. Round to decimals.