An Excel Box & Whisker chart displays data with a minimum value of 56 56 and a maximum value of 100 100 . The chart's vertical axis is currently scaled from 50 50 to 90 90 , causing part of the data to fall outside the visible range. If the axis minimum remains 50 50 , what is the smallest integer value that can be used as the axis maximum so that all data are displayed and there are at least 5 5 units of space above the maximum data value?