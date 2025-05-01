- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Boxplots-Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
An Excel box & whisker chart is created from the exam scores , , , , , , , , , , and . Using the median-of-halves method to determine the first and third quartiles, find the interquartile range () represented by the box in the chart.
An Excel box & whisker chart is created from the data values , , , , , , , , , and . Using the median-of-halves method to determine quartiles and the rule used for identifying outliers, how many high outliers would be displayed on the chart?
An Excel Box & Whisker chart is configured to display the mean as an marker. The dataset consists of the values , , , , , and . What value will be shown by the mean marker?
In an Excel Box & Whisker chart, the box spans from the first quartile () to the third quartile (). A dataset has and , and the chart's vertical axis is displayed from to . What percentage of the total displayed axis range is occupied by the box? Round to 2 decimal places.
An Excel Box & Whisker chart is configured to display a data label at the median. For the sorted dataset , , , , , , , and , what value should appear in the median label?
An Excel Box & Whisker chart displays data with a minimum value of and a maximum value of . The chart's vertical axis is currently scaled from to , causing part of the data to fall outside the visible range. If the axis minimum remains , what is the smallest integer value that can be used as the axis maximum so that all data are displayed and there are at least units of space above the maximum data value?