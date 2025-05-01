- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Descriptive Statistics-Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
Eight quiz scores have a mean of . Seven of the scores are , , , , , , and . Find the missing score.
A row of spreadsheet data is , , , , , , , , , and . What is the range of the dataset?
A student intends to calculate the mean of the six values , , , , , and , but in Excel selects only the first five cells. What is the absolute error between the incorrect mean and the correct mean?
For the dataset , , , , , , and , compute . Give your answer to decimal places.
A dataset has five values: , , , , and . If the mean is and the dataset has exactly one mode, find .
Using the sample standard deviation definition, find the standard deviation of the dataset , , , , and . Give your answer to decimal places.
An Excel sheet contains the values , , , , , and in cells . If the student enters , what value should Excel return? Round to decimal places if needed.
A dataset entered in Excel is , , , , , , , and . If is used on these eight values, what number is returned?
An Excel worksheet contains the values , , , , and , representing the entire population of completion times. If the formula is used to calculate the population standard deviation, what value will Excel return? Round your answer to decimal places.
An Excel worksheet contains the values , , , , , , and in a row of cells. A student uses the formulas and to find the largest and smallest values, then calculates the range as . What value is obtained?
An Excel worksheet contains the values , , , , , , , , , , and . A student uses the formula to identify all modes in the dataset. What value appears first in the list of modes returned by Excel?
A dataset in Excel is , , , , , , , and . Compute the value of mean minus median plus mode using the correct descriptive statistics from Excel.