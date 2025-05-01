A study compares sample 1 and sample 2 using a regular two-sample t t -test with unknown variances. The claim is μ 1 ≠ μ 2 \(\mu\)_1 \(

e\) \(\mu\)_2 . If the Excel function is entered as T.TEST(array1, array2, tails, type) \(\text{T.TEST(array1, array2, tails, type)}\) , form the two-digit number whose tens digit is the tails value and whose ones digit is the type value.