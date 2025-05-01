- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A researcher defines as the alternative hypothesis for a regular two-sample -test with unknown variances in Excel. What number should be entered for the tails argument?
Two independent random samples are compared with a two-sample hypothesis test on means, and the test is neither paired nor pooled. In Excel's function, what value should be used for the type argument?
An Excel two-sample -test for means with unknown variances gives a -value of . If the significance level is , let represent reject and represent fail to reject . Enter the correct code.
For a regular two-sample -test in Excel, the alternative hypothesis is . For the observed test statistic, the left-tail probability is . When the test is conducted as a one-tailed test, Excel returns the smaller tail probability. What -value will Excel return? Round to decimal places.
A study compares sample 1 and sample 2 using a regular two-sample -test with unknown variances. The claim is . If the Excel function is entered as , form the two-digit number whose tens digit is the tails value and whose ones digit is the type value.
A two-sample -test in Excel produces a -value of at significance level . Compute . Round to decimal places.
An Excel for two independent samples returns a -value of . What is the smallest significance level at which the null hypothesis would be rejected? Round to decimal places.
Let code mean the data support , code mean the data support , and code mean insufficient evidence for either directional claim at the stated level. A sample comparison gives sample means and , and Excel returns a one-tailed -value of for the smaller tail. If , enter the correct code.