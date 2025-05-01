A health study compares the proportion of participants who improved under two treatments. Treatment 1 had 54 54 improvements out of 120 120 participants, and Treatment 2 had 39 39 improvements out of 110 110 participants. Test the claim p 1 > p 2 p_1 > p_2 at α = 0.10 \(\alpha\) = 0.10 . Enter 1 1 if the null hypothesis should be rejected and 0 0 otherwise.