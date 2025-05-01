Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
4 problems
Problem 1Short Answer
Two sections of a course are compared on the proportion of students who passed a quiz. Section 1 had passes out of students, and Section 2 had passes out of students. Compute the pooled proportion for the two-proportion test. Round to decimal places.
Problem 2Short Answer
A company tests whether the proportion of defective parts is lower for Machine 1 than for Machine 2, so the alternative hypothesis is . Suppose the test statistic is . Find the -value. Round to decimal places.
Problem 3Short Answer
A two-proportion z-test is planned with sample data . Using the pooled proportion approach for the null hypothesis, find the smallest of the four expected counts . Round to decimal place.