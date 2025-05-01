- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
Suppose a regression run in the Analysis ToolPak is based on data with sample standard deviation of for the predictor, sample standard deviation of for the response, and correlation . What slope should appear in the simple linear regression output? Round to two decimals.
An ANOVA Single Factor analysis in the ToolPak compares three groups with sample sizes , , and . If the total sample size is used to determine the error degrees of freedom, what value should appear for the within-groups degrees of freedom?
A student uses the ToolPak Regression option on a dataset with a single predictor and obtains correlation between and . What value of should the output report? Round to two decimals.
A class project requires one regression analysis and two one-way ANOVA analyses. If each of these procedures requires opening the Data Analysis dialog once, how many total launches of the Data Analysis dialog are needed?
A ToolPak regression output is based on a line with slope . The sample means are and . What predicted value should the fitted line give when ? Round to two decimals.