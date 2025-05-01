A student runs separate simple linear regressions of monthly rent on three predictors and obtains sample correlations r ( area,rent ) = 0.88 r(\(\text{area,rent}\)) = 0.88 , r ( age,rent ) = − 0.67 r(\(\text{age,rent}\)) = -0.67 , and r ( apartment number,rent ) = 0.05 r(\(\text{apartment number,rent}\)) = 0.05 . Using absolute correlation as the relevance score, compute the difference between the largest and smallest relevance scores. Round to two decimals.