Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
12. Regression
Prediction Intervals - Excel
12. Regression
Prediction Intervals - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
6 problems
Problem 1Short Answer
A regression model for weekly sales is . Find the point prediction when . Round to two decimal places.
Problem 2Short Answer
A simple linear regression was fit using observations. For a prediction interval, determine the degrees of freedom used in the critical value calculation.
Problem 3Short Answer
A regression line gives a point prediction of at a particular . If the prediction interval margin of error is , find the lower bound. Round to two decimal places.
Problem 4Short Answer
A prediction interval is centered at the point estimate with margin of error . Find the upper bound. Round to two decimal places.
Problem 5Short Answer
A researcher collected explanatory variable values from to . Determine the distance from to the nearest endpoint of the observed range.