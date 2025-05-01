For a regression with fixed t ∗ t^* and s e s_e , suppose n = 20 n=20 and the fraction term in the prediction interval formula is 0 when x 0 = x ˉ x_0=\(\bar{x}\) , but becomes 0.20 0.20 for another prediction point. Compute the ratio of the new square-root factor to the old square-root factor, that is 1 + 1 n + 0.20 1 + 1 n \(\displaystyle\]\frac{\sqrt{1+\frac{1}{n}\)+0.20}}{\(\sqrt{1+\frac{1}{n}\)}} . Round to three decimal places.