- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Quadratic Regression - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A dataset has points , , , , and . If a quadratic model is fit exactly to these data, what is the coefficient of in the regression equation?
A quadratic trendline on an Excel scatterplot reports . What percentage of the variation in the response variable is explained by the explanatory variable under this model?
For the same dataset, an Excel chart reports for a linear trendline and for a quadratic trendline. By how many percentage points does the quadratic model increase explained variation over the linear model?
A quadratic regression model is . The observed values nearest are and . Find the absolute difference between the prediction at and the average of those two nearby observed values. Round to two decimal places.
An Excel polynomial trendline of order two is shown as . What is the value of the constant term?
A quadratic regression equation is . Find the greatest positive value of for which the predicted response is .
A dataset has a clear U-shaped scatterplot. Excel reports for a quadratic model and for an exponential model. Compute the ratio of unexplained variation for the quadratic model to the unexplained variation for the exponential model. Round to two decimal places.
For one dataset, Excel reports a linear trendline with and a quadratic trendline with . If the scatterplot is U-shaped, what percentage point increase in explained variation is obtained by using the quadratic model instead of the linear model?
A quadratic trendline displayed in Excel is . Find the predicted value when . Round to two decimal places.
An Excel polynomial trendline of order two is shown as . What is the predicted value when ?