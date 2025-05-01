A quadratic regression model is y ^ = − 0.23 x 2 + 5.195 x + 2.47 \(\hat{y}\) = -0.23x^2 + 5.195x + 2.47 . The observed values nearest x = 2.6 x = 2.6 are 13 at x = 2 13 \(\text{ at }\) x=2 and 15 at x = 3 15 \(\text{ at }\) x=3 . Find the absolute difference between the prediction at x = 2.6 x = 2.6 and the average of those two nearby observed values. Round to two decimal places.