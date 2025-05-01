A scatterplot of temperature and bus riders has trendline y ^ = − 0.9 x + 76 \(\hat{y}\) = -0.9x + 76 and R 2 = 0.84 R^2 = 0.84 . If the temperature rises from 20 20 to 30 30 , how much of the predicted decrease in riders is associated with variation explained by the linear model? Round to 2 decimal places.