Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
12. Regression
Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel
12. Regression
Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
3 problems
Problem 1Short Answer
A regression output shown on a chart gives . What percentage of the variation in the dependent variable is not explained by the linear model? Give the numerical percentage. Round to the nearest whole percent.
Problem 2Short Answer
Two different scatterplots are modeled with linear trendlines in Excel. Model A has and Model B has . By how many percentage points does Model B explain more variation in the dependent variable than Model A?