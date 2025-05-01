- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A regression output gives . What percentage of the variation in the response variable is explained by the explanatory variable? Round to one decimal place.
For a regression model, the predicted value at a certain is and the regression readout reports a standard error of . Using the approximation predicted value , what is the upper endpoint of the interval?
An Excel regression output was generated with the confidence level set to . In the row for the explanatory variable, the Lower value is and the Upper value is . What is the width of this confidence interval for the population slope? Round to two decimals.
A regression output gives a -value for the slope of . If the test is conducted at , compute . Round to three decimals.
In a regression output, the slope estimate is . A confidence interval for the slope is from to . What is the distance from the slope estimate to the upper confidence bound? Round to two decimals.
A residual plot from an Excel regression readout has residuals ranging from to , with no visible pattern. What is the total vertical spread of the residuals? Round to one decimal place.