Two production lines have the same population mean of μ = 100 \(\mu\) = 100 , and both use samples of size n = 36 n = 36 . Line A has population standard deviation 12 12 , and Line B has population standard deviation 18 18 . Find the difference between the probabilities that the sample mean is greater than 103 103 for Line B and for Line A, using Line B probability minus Line A probability. Round to 2 decimal places.