- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A population is normally distributed with mean and standard deviation . Samples of size are taken. Find the probability that the sample mean is less than . Round to 2 decimal places.
The mean package weight produced by a machine is g with a standard deviation g. For random samples of size , find the probability that a sample mean exceeds g. Round to 2 decimal places.
A population has mean and standard deviation . If samples of size are drawn from this population, find the probability that the sample mean lies between and . Round to 2 decimal places.
A population has mean and standard deviation . For samples of size , find the sample-mean cutoff such that the probability of obtaining a larger sample mean is . Round to 2 decimal places.
Two production lines have the same population mean of , and both use samples of size . Line A has population standard deviation , and Line B has population standard deviation . Find the difference between the probabilities that the sample mean is greater than for Line B and for Line A, using Line B probability minus Line A probability. Round to 2 decimal places.
A population has mean and standard deviation . If samples of size are selected, find the probability that the sample mean differs from the population mean by more than . Round to decimal places.