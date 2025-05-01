Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The sum of the measures of the angles of any triangle is ________________ .
An isosceles right triangle has one ________________ angle and ______________ equal sides.
An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
<IMAGE>
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel.
<IMAGE>