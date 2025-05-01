Which of the following sets of side lengths forms a ?
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
- Multiple Choice10views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of numbers could represent the three sides of a right triangle?12views
- Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths , , and , which best describes the triangle?13views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths forms a ?10views
- Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with side lengths = cm, = cm, and = cm, what is the perimeter of the triangle?9views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the types of triangles based on their sides and angles?8views
- Multiple Choice
Which equation can be used to find , the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and ?13views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true regarding the Pythagorean Theorem?10views
- Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length ft and ft. Which is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?12views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a correct Pythagorean identity in trigonometry?11views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following Pythagorean identities is correct?12views
- Multiple Choice
Classify the triangle below according to its sides and angles.
I. Equilateral
II. Isosceles
III. Scalene
IV. Acute
V. Obtuse
VI. Right701views
- Multiple Choice
Find the missing angle for this right triangle.625views8rank
- Multiple Choice
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.678views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.609views7rank