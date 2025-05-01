In the context of a right square pyramid, what is the main difference between the and the of the pyramid?
- Multiple Choice7views
Which mathematical equation can be used to determine if a triangle with side lengths , , and (where is the longest side) is a right triangle?
Given a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
A regular hexagon can be divided into six congruent equilateral triangles. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular hexagon? If necessary, round to the nearest tenth.
Given that , , and form a Pythagorean triple, what is the value of ?
If is an altitude to the hypotenuse of right triangle (with right angle at ), which statement is necessarily true?
Which type of triangle is required for the Pythagorean Theorem to apply, as shown in the figure below?
Based on Pythagorean identities, which equation is true?
When finding the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs of lengths and , which formula should you use?
In a regular pentagon, what is the sum of any two of its interior angles?
Which of the following sets of side lengths can form a right triangle?
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
Which of the following sets of side lengths forms a ?
Which of the following best describes what is unique about Pythagorean triples?