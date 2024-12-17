Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parallel Lines and Transversals When two parallel lines are intersected by a transversal, several angle relationships are formed. Corresponding angles are equal, alternate interior angles are equal, and consecutive interior angles are supplementary. Understanding these relationships is crucial for finding unknown angles when given certain marked angles. Recommended video: 1:30 1:30 Example 1

Angle Relationships In geometry, angles can be classified into various relationships such as complementary, supplementary, and vertical angles. Complementary angles sum to 90 degrees, while supplementary angles sum to 180 degrees. Recognizing these relationships helps in solving for unknown angles in geometric figures. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Coterminal Angles