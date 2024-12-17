Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilateral Triangle An equilateral triangle is a type of triangle where all three sides are of equal length. This property also implies that all three interior angles are equal, each measuring 60 degrees. Understanding this definition is crucial for solving problems related to equilateral triangles, as it establishes the foundational characteristics that define them. Recommended video: 4:42 4:42 Review of Triangles

Properties of Triangles Triangles have specific properties that govern their structure and relationships between sides and angles. For instance, the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180 degrees. Recognizing these properties helps in understanding how different types of triangles, including equilateral triangles, behave in geometric contexts. Recommended video: 4:42 4:42 Review of Triangles