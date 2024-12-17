Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Problem 1.3
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Equilateral Triangle
An equilateral triangle is a type of triangle where all three sides are of equal length. This property also implies that all three interior angles are equal, each measuring 60 degrees. Understanding this definition is crucial for solving problems related to equilateral triangles, as it establishes the foundational characteristics that define them.
Properties of Triangles
Triangles have specific properties that govern their structure and relationships between sides and angles. For instance, the sum of the interior angles in any triangle is always 180 degrees. Recognizing these properties helps in understanding how different types of triangles, including equilateral triangles, behave in geometric contexts.
Geometric Notation
Geometric notation is the language used to describe shapes, angles, and relationships in geometry. In the context of triangles, notation helps in identifying sides and angles, such as labeling the sides of an equilateral triangle as 'a', 'b', and 'c', where 'a = b = c'. Familiarity with this notation is essential for accurately interpreting and solving geometric problems.
