Classify the triangle below according to its sides and angles.
I. Equilateral
II. Isosceles
III. Scalene
IV. Acute
V. Obtuse
VI. Right
Classify the triangle below according to its sides and angles.
I. Equilateral
II. Isosceles
III. Scalene
IV. Acute
V. Obtuse
VI. Right
Find the missing angle for this right triangle.
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Calculate the missing side of the triangle below.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The sum of the measures of the angles of any triangle is ________________ .
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An isosceles right triangle has one ________________ angle and ______________ equal sides.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
<IMAGE>
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel.
<IMAGE>