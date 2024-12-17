Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isosceles Triangle An isosceles triangle is defined as a triangle with at least two sides of equal length. In the context of an isosceles right triangle, this means that the two legs (the sides that are equal) form the right angle, while the third side is the hypotenuse. This property is crucial for understanding the triangle's geometry and calculating its dimensions. Recommended video: 4:42 4:42 Review of Triangles

Right Angle A right angle is an angle that measures exactly 90 degrees. In an isosceles right triangle, one of the angles is a right angle, which is significant because it allows the application of the Pythagorean theorem. This theorem relates the lengths of the sides of the triangle, providing a foundation for solving various problems involving right triangles. Recommended video: 5:13 5:13 Finding Missing Angles