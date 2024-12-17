Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Problem 2
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An isosceles right triangle has one ________________ angle and ______________ equal sides.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Isosceles Triangle
An isosceles triangle is defined as a triangle with at least two sides of equal length. In the context of an isosceles right triangle, this means that the two legs (the sides that are equal) form the right angle, while the third side is the hypotenuse. This property is crucial for understanding the triangle's geometry and calculating its dimensions.
Right Angle
A right angle is an angle that measures exactly 90 degrees. In an isosceles right triangle, one of the angles is a right angle, which is significant because it allows the application of the Pythagorean theorem. This theorem relates the lengths of the sides of the triangle, providing a foundation for solving various problems involving right triangles.
Properties of Isosceles Right Triangles
Isosceles right triangles have specific properties that simplify calculations. The angles in such a triangle are 90 degrees, 45 degrees, and 45 degrees, meaning the two equal sides are opposite the 45-degree angles. This relationship allows for easy computation of side lengths using ratios, such as the fact that the hypotenuse is √2 times the length of each leg.
