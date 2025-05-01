Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.
3. Polynomial and Rational Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.6views
- Multiple Choice
Based ONLY on the maximum number of turning points, which of the following graphs could NOT be the graph of the given function?3views
- Multiple Choice
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero.3views
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.5views
- Multiple Choice
The given term represents the leading term of some polynomial function. Determine the end behavior and the maximum number of turning points.4views
- Multiple Choice
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the end behavior of the given polynomial function.5views
- Multiple Choice
Match the given polynomial function to its graph based on end behavior.4views
- Multiple Choice
Determine the maximum number of turning points for the given polynomial function.3views