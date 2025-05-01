Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero.
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The given term represents the leading term of some polynomial function. Determine the end behavior and the maximum number of turning points.
Right side rises; Ends are opposite & 4 maximum turning points
Right side rises; Ends are opposite & 5 maximum turning points
Right side rises; Ends are the same & 4 maximum turning points
Right side falls; Ends are opposite & 4 maximum turning points
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero.
Determine the maximum number of turning points for the given polynomial function.
Based ONLY on the maximum number of turning points, which of the following graphs could NOT be the graph of the given function?
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.
Determine if the given function is a polynomial function. If so, write in standard form, then state the degree and leading coefficient.