Find the zeros of the given polynomial function and give the multiplicity of each. State whether the graph crosses or touches the x-axis at each zero.

f ( x ) = x 2 ( x − 1 ) 3 ( 2 x + 6 ) f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x^2\(\left\)(x-1\(\right\))^3\(\left\)(2x+6\(\right\))