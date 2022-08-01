Lock-and-Key Vs. Induced Fit Models

in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on the lock and key and the induced fit models. So it turns out that there are two main models for enzyme substrate, specificity or two main models for how the enzyme interacts with the substrate toe form the enzyme substrate complex. And so the first main model is the lock and key model, whereas the second main model is the induced fit model. And so in this video, we're on Lee going to talk about the lock and key model. But in our next lesson video, we'll talk about the induced fit model. And so, with the lock and key model, the shape of the active site on the enzyme is rigid and perfectly complementary to the substrates shape. And so what this means is that in the lock and key model, the shape of the active site is perfectly suited to the shape of the substrate to create a perfect puzzle piece like fit. And so if we take a look at our example down below of the lock and key model, notice that our enzyme is in purple here, and our substrate is this key shape here and so in the lock and key model, the substrate acts as the key, and the enzyme acts as the lock. And in the lock and key model. The active site of the enzyme takes on a shape that is perfectly complementary to the shape of the substrate. So when the enzyme substrate complex forms over here, you can see that the substrate fits into the active site like a perfect puzzle piece like fit. And so there's no need for the enzyme or the substrate toe have to change confirmations in order for the enzyme substrate complex to form. And so, ultimately, what this means is that in the lock and key model, the enzyme substrate complex that forms is going to be very, very stable, almost way to stable in some cases. And so over the years, the lock and key model has actually become a less likely model for enzyme catalysis. And this has to do with the fact that the enzyme substrate complex become so stabilized with this lock and key model. And ultimately, the stabilization of the enzyme substrate complex leads to the energy of activation, either staying exactly the same or even potentially increasing in comparison to the uncapped allies. Reaction and recall. That's the exact opposite effect that we want. Enzymes toe have on reactions. We want enzymes to decrease the energy of activation, not Thio. Keep the energy of activation the same or even increase them. And that is again why the lock and key model is a less likely model. So let's take a look down below at our energy diagram that we have of the lock and key model, where we have the free energy on the Y axis and the reaction coordinate on the X axis and notice that the dotted line curve right here represents the uncapped allies reaction. Whereas the red curve here represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction and notice that this black line right here this black arrow represents the energy of activation for the uncapped allies reaction and typically enzymes air supposed to decrease the energy of activation for a reaction. But notice that the enzyme catalyzed activation energy represented by this red arrow here is pretty much exactly the same size as the uncapped allies. Energy of activation. And that has to do with the fact that the lock and key model stabilizes the energy the enzyme substrate complex, the energy of the enzyme substrate complex. And so this low low energy of the enzyme substrate complex ultimately leads to the energy of activation. This energy barrier represented by this red arrow here, uh, being exactly the same size or becoming even larger depending on how well this transition state is stabilized. And so, ultimately, this is why the lock and key model is a less likely model for enzyme catalysis. And so, ah, mawr, likely model for enzyme catalysis is the induced fit model, which we'll talk about in our next lesson video. So I'll see you guys there.

