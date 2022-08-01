Lock-and-Key Vs. Induced Fit Models

So in our last lesson video, we said that the lock and key model is a less likely model for enzyme substrate specificity in, um, or likely model for enzyme substrate. Specificity is the induced fit model, which is what we're going to talk about in this video. And so with the induced fit model. Unlike the lock and key model, the shape of the active site on the enzyme is not rigid. It's actually adjustable. And instead of being perfectly complementary to the shape of the substrate, the active sites shape is actually mawr complementary to the transition state than it is to the shape of the substrate. And ultimately, this is what allows the enzyme to prioritize stabilizing the transition state over stabilizing the enzyme substrate complex like what happens with the lock and key model. And so as we'll see down below, in our example with the induced fit model, there are confirmation will changes that take place and are induced, and both the enzymes active site and the substrate. And so if we take a look at our example of the induced fit model down below, notice that we have the enzyme over here in purple And then we have our square shaped substrate over here in orange and notice that with the induced fit model, the active site shape is not perfectly complementary to the shape of the substrate. And instead, the active site shape is mawr, complementary to the transition state. And so when the substrate forms of complex with the enzyme, notice that there are confirmation all changes that are induced in both the enzymes active site and the substrate. So notice that the substrate here the square shaped, square shaped substrate, has changed confirmations to this rectangular shaped substrate and also noticed that the enzymes active site is Mawr opened up and has essentially changed confirmations. And so, ultimately, what happens when the enzyme substrate complex forms in the induced fit model is that the enzyme substrate complex is not stabilized like it was with the lock and key model. Instead, the transition state is stabilized even more so than the enzyme substrate complex. And so, ultimately, what this means is that the transition state stabilization is prioritized with the induced fit model, and that is ultimately what makes the induced fit, model, aim or likely model for enzyme catalysis. And this again has to do with the fact that the enzyme substrate complex is not stabilized like it is with the lock and key model. And when the transition state is stabilized and prioritized. Ultimately, what happens is there's a decrease in the energy of activation. And that's exactly what we want enzymes to dio. And that's why the induced fit model is mawr likely. And so if we take a look down below at our energy diagram of the induced fit model, notice that we have the free energy on the Y axis and the reaction coordinate on the X axis. And again we have this dotted line here that represents our uncapped allies reaction. Whereas the Red Line represents the enzyme catalyzed reaction and notice that the arrow here the Black Arrow represents the energy of activation for the uncapped allies reaction, which is pretty large here and noticed that the Red Arrow this time is representing the catalyzed energy of activation. And it's actually smaller than the uncapped allies Energy of activation, which means that the reaction is going to be sped up. And so the reason that we're able to get a smaller energy of activation for the catalyzed reaction is because notice that the enzyme substrate complex is not as stabilized as it was with the lock and key model, and that allows for us to just stabilize the transition state and keep the energy of activation for the catalyzed reaction relatively small instead of staying the same or potentially increasing, like it did with lock in chemo. And so it's important to note moving forward in our course as we talk about enzymes, that the induced fit model is a mawr likely model for enzyme catalysis. And so that concludes our lesson on the induced fit model, and I'll see you guys in our next video, where we'll be able to get a little bit of practice.

