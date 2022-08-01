Skeletal Muscle Contraction

all right, so in this video, we're finally going to talk about the biochemical events that lead to a muscle contraction. And so these biochemical events occur in a cycle that's known as the Acto myosin cycle. And so Acto Myson is a word that seems to be emerge of acting and Maya Seuin and so really it describes how acting and Maya's and interact with each other to create the muscle contraction. And so the Acto myosin cycle can really be described in five general steps, and it is a cycle, so it's going to begin and end at the same place. And so it's a five step cycle of biochemical events that results in on Lee the contraction of a Sark amir. And so we've got these five steps number down below in our text and noticed that the numbers in the text correspond with numbers that we see down below in our image. Now I'll admit, at first glance, this image looks pretty darn complicated. But I can tell you it's definitely not as complicated as it looks, and so let's go ahead and get started here with step number one, which is really for us to just realize that without any eight eep, the Miocene head is going to bind tightly to the acting micro filaments. And so let's take a look down below at our image and notice at the top. What we have is a relaxed muscle. And so here we have a relaxed Sark amir and notice that we're zooming into this specific region that we see here of the SAARC Amir. And so all of these images that we see down below of the Acto myosin cycle, or just zoom in of this right hand side of the SAARC Amir And so that's important to keep in mind because we need to understand that in all of these images down below to the right of the image, we're going to find the Z disk and to the left of the image, we're going to find the M disc again because we're zoomed into this little area right here in all of these images. And so, of course, with step number one here in this first box, uh, let's remind ourselves that without a teepee, mice and heads are gonna bind tightly to the act in micro filaments so zoomed in what you can see is we have the Miocene filament up above and red and you can see the Miocene head is right here and then down below. We have the acting micro filaments and so notice that there's no indication of a teepee whatsoever in this box. And so, without a teepee, the mice in head here is going to bind very tightly to the act in micro filament. And that's exactly what we see in this image. So really, that's it for Step number one so we can move on to Step two, which is of course, going to include a teepee. And so, in the presence of a teepee, it will bind to the Miocene head and disrupt the acting myson interaction. And so if the act in Miocene interaction is disrupted, that's going to cause the Miocene head to release the acting. So let's take a look down below it, our image to visualize this and so you can see that in step number two right here, 80 p is coming into play, and so the A T P is going to bind to the Mayas and head like we see here and disrupt the interaction between the Mayas and Head and the acting Micro filaments. And so you can see that causes the Mayas and head to release uh, the acting upon a teepee binding. And that's exactly what we see here. The 80 p the medicine had has released the acting and really, that's it. First step number two so we can move on to step number three. And so in step number three, what we need to realize is that the Miocene head is capable of hydra allies ing the ATP molecule that it bound into a deep and inorganic phosphate. And so the 80 p hydrolyzed ation is actually going to cause the Miocene head to change confirmations to a high energy state. And so, really, this 80 p hydrolyzed ation is going to cause the Miocene head to cock backwards into this high energy, state and weekly interact with the act in closer to the Z disk. And so again, if we take a look at step number three down below, let's remind ourselves in step number two, the mice and head is bound to 80 p. So in step number three, the mice and head that was bound 80 p is going toe hydrolyzed the 80 p into ADP and inorganic phosphate. And so when it does that, it cocks back. Uhh the mice and head. And so ATP, hydraulics, ISS cocks back the mice and head into a high energy state where the Mayas and head eyes going to be cocked back towards the Z disk. And that's because recall that in all of these images we are zoomed into this little region right here. So if we're getting cocked back to the right, uh, here, like we are here in this image, the right is gonna be towards this Z disc over here. And so that's why we're saying it's getting cocked back towards the Z disk. And so really, this cocked back position, you can think of it like a slingshot. So the Miocene head is getting cocked back and pulled back. Just like this slingshot here is getting cocked back. And so it's in a high energy state just like the Miocene head. And so you can see that the mice in head here is going toe weekly, interact with the acting and so they're not quite strongly bound. You can see we have a dotted line here to represent this week interaction. And so really, that's it for step number three is the cocking back of the Mayas and head. And so in step number four, what happens is the Miocene head releases the inorganic phosphate that it hydrolyzed. Uh uh, That was the result of the hide realization of ATP. So the release of the inorganic phosphate causes the mice and head to strengthen. It's binding to acting. And so if we take a look at step number four, which is right here, we can see that the inorganic phosphate is getting released. So, uh, in step number 3 80 p hydrolyzed ation led to ADP and inorganic phosphate. And so the inorganic phosphate, not the A d p. Is released first, so the inorganic phosphate is released. So the Meyssan had releases the inorganic phosphate and that allows the Meyssan had to bind to the acting much stronger. And so you can see that the Miocene head here is bound strongly to the acting And really that's it for step number four. And so in step number five, which is really our last step here, what happens is the mice and power stroke is going to follow the release of inorganic phosphate. And so the power stroke is literally just, ah, movement of the Mayas and head. And so this power stroke is going toe pull the acting that it's strong, strongly bound to. At this point, it's gonna pull the act in towards the M disc and return the mice and back to the original state that it was in back in step number one. And so, if we go down to step number five down below, what you can see is that the mice and power stroke is going to follow the release of the inorganic phosphate and the power stroke is just this movement of the mice in head from the cocked back position forwards towards the M disc on DSO because the Meyssan head moves towards the MDs and it's strongly bound to the acting, it's also going to shift the acting in this direction to the left, which recall zoomed into the left, uh, zoomed into this area right here and moving to the left is gonna bring us closer to the M disk. And so the mice and power shirt will shift the acting towards the M disc And so, uh, that is going to allow up above in our image here. The acting is going to be moved in this direction, and that is going to allow for the muscle contracting, contraction, the contracted muscle. And so what follows this power stroke is, um, a d p. I's going to be released, and the cycle is going to be repeated until the mice and binding sites on acting are blocked and so down below in our image, notice that the power stroke leads to, uh, the A d. P molecule being released, which we can see here. And then. Of course, that brings us back to the beginning of the cycle where, UM this act and can be further pulled in even closer to the M disc in the next cycle. So each cycle Onley moves the acting just a small bit. So in order to get a full contraction, this cycle needs to occur multiple times so that it can get shifted closer and closer to the M disc. And so again, this cycle is going to continuously happen. The atomized and cycle on Lea allows Azzawi mentioned up above it on Lee results in the contraction of a Sark amir. And so the relax ation of a Sark amir is not going to occur until the mice and binding sites on acting are blocked. And so we can prevent the act of mice and cycle from occurring if we put up a blocker here to prevent the acting to prevent the medicine from binding to the acting, So this cycle again is going to continue to happen over and over and over until this position here is being blocked. And so we'll be able to talk about in our next lesson video exactly what blocks these mice and binding sites and allows for, um, muscle relaxation. And so this is quite a lot of information to remember about the atomized and cycle. So in our next video, we'll be able to talk about, um, or condensed way toe, memorize the steps of the atomized and cycle. So I'll see you guys in our next video

