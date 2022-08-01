Skeletal Muscle Contraction

All right, So in this video, we're going to talk about a summary of the Acto myosin cycle on here in this table we have that summary. And so notice that in the first column we have the steps 1234 and five And then in the second column, what we have is the details of each steps that you guys should need to know. And so, of course, in the first step, what we need to know is that if there is no a teepee, then you are gonna buy him to May. And so the U is really just going to be the My Ozon head. And of course, the May is going to be acted. And so if there's no 80 P, then the Miocene is going to bind to the acting. And so, of course, if we go up to number one in our text, in our image from above, we can see that when there is no 80 p, the mice and head is bound to the acting now in step number two. Of course, a teepee is gonna come into play and so the 80 p binds and the myson is released And so that's exactly what happens in Step number two. Is that a teepee? Bonds of the Miocene head and the Myson releases Theatric ting. Now in step number three, the Miocene is going to hide relies the a t p So 80 p high hydraulic sis cocks back the Miocene head into ah, high energy state. And so in step number three, that's exactly what we see is the Meyssan head is cocking back into this high energy state and when it gets cock back, you can think of it like a slingshot getting cocked back into its high energy state. That, of course, step number four is going to be the inorganic phosphate is released. And so that's exactly what we see here. In step number four, Thean organic phosphate is released and that allows the mice and head to bind tightly to the acting filament and then in step number five. Of course, the power stroke is going to follow, which is going to shift the acting, and then a d. P. Is released to regenerate the original myson. And so here what you can see is from step number four, the power stroke is going to occur and the power stroke shifts the acting on. Then a D. P. Is released so that the cycle can restart back out. Step number one. And so, by using this table here to condense the steps, you can begin to familiarize yourself with, uh, the act of mice and cycle. So that concludes this video, and I'll see you guys in our next one.

