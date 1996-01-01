Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Which statement best describes the sliding filament model of a sarcomere contraction?
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Fill-in the blanks with numbers (1-7) to put the events of the actomyosin cycle in order from beginning to end:
a) _____: Myosin releases Pi.
b) 1 : Myosin binds ATP.
c) _____: Myosin head bonds tightly to thin actin filament.
d) _____: Myosin power stroke occurs.
e) _____: Myosin-actin interaction is broken.
f) _____: Myosin head pivots to a high-energy state.
g) _____: Myosin hydrolyzes ATP to ADP and Pi.
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Muscle contraction is directly caused by:
Which of the following does not occur during a muscle contraction?
Which of the following is false concerning the sliding-filament model of muscle contraction?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the relationship between cytosolic [Ca2+] and the corresponding sarcomere response?