Biochemistry

8. Protein Function

Skeletal Muscle Contraction

6m
Problem

Which statement best describes the sliding filament model of a sarcomere contraction?

3

11m
4

2m
5
Problem

Fill-in the blanks with numbers (1-7) to put the events of the actomyosin cycle in order from beginning to end:

a) _____: Myosin releases Pi.

b) 1 : Myosin binds ATP.

c) _____: Myosin head bonds tightly to thin actin filament.

d) _____: Myosin power stroke occurs.

e) _____: Myosin-actin interaction is broken.

f) _____: Myosin head pivots to a high-energy state.

g) _____: Myosin hydrolyzes ATP to ADP and Pi.

6

8m
7
Problem

Muscle contraction is directly caused by:

8
Problem

Which of the following does not occur during a muscle contraction?

9
Problem

Which of the following is false concerning the sliding-filament model of muscle contraction?

10
Problem

Which of the following statements correctly describes the relationship between cytosolic [Ca2+] and the corresponding sarcomere response?

