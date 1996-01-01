Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry8. Protein Function Skeletal Muscle Contraction
2:20 minutes
Open Question

Fill-in the blanks with numbers (1-7) to put the events of the actomyosin cycle in order from beginning to end:

a) _____: Myosin releases Pi.

b) 1 : Myosin binds ATP.

c) _____: Myosin head bonds tightly to thin actin filament.

d) _____: Myosin power stroke occurs.

e) _____: Myosin-actin interaction is broken.

f) _____: Myosin head pivots to a high-energy state.

g) _____: Myosin hydrolyzes ATP to ADP and Pi.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
5
Was this helpful?
6:54m

Watch next

Master Skeletal Muscle Contraction with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
06:54
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Jason Amores Sumpter
111
11:23
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Jason Amores Sumpter
48
02:43
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Jason Amores Sumpter
38
08:30
Skeletal Muscle Contraction
Jason Amores Sumpter
27
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.