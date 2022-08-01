Skeletal Muscle Contraction

So now that we know that muscle contractions occur via the Acto myosin cycle in this video, we're going to talk about how muscle relaxation occurs via regulation from two proteins, troponin and troppo Miocene. And so what's interesting to note is that Maya Seuin and acting together make up about 80% of the protein mass in a muscle fiber cells. But the remaining 20% consists mainly of two other types of thin filaments which are troponin and troppo. Miocene, now troponin and troppo Miocene, actually form a complex with each other. And so the role of this troponin, troppo, Mayas and complex is to bind to act in and block the Miocene binding sites to allow for muscle relaxation. And so what helps me remember that the troponin trope, um, eyes and complex bind to acting and not to my Yasin is that the teas here in troponin and trope, um, eyes and match with the tea and acting and notice Maya's and does not have any ts. And so this is how I know that troponin and triple mice and complex bind to act in. So let's take a look down below at our image and notice Over here on the left hand side, the green acting micro filaments are represented by these green balls that we see here. And the mice and heads are represented by these structures that we see up above. And so notice that the two new proteins that we're introducing troponin and troppo Matthiasson are bound to the acting micro filaments and they're not bound to Liasson. Now notice that troponin is this small, light purple protein that we see here and here and then troppo Miocene is this much longer protein that we see extended, uh, right in these positions. And so what helps me remember that troponin is this small guy and troppo Matthiasson is the longer guy is that troponin is a much smaller word than trope Oh Miocene which is much longer. And so what's important to know is that this long troppo Meyssan is actually blocking, so it blocks the Miocene binding sites on acting. And of course, if myson is not able to bind to acting, we know from our previous lesson videos that the acting Acto myosin cycle is not going to be able to occur. And if the Acto myosin cycle can occur because these mice and heads are being blocked from binding, UH, then that's going to prevent a muscle contraction. And if a muscle contraction is prevented, that's going to allow for muscle relaxation, a relaxed muscle. So this entire side over here represents muscle relaxation. And so what's important to know is that the troponin troppo, Mayas and complex will actually regulate muscle contractions in a way that the muscle contractions will Onley occur with nervous system signals from our brains and spinal cords. And so upon receiving a nervous system signal from our brains and spinal cords, a Maya fiber als Sarko plasmid ridiculous um, is stimulated to release calcium and so recall from our previous lesson videos, we mentioned that the Circle plasmid ridiculous was going to be important to allow for a muscle contraction. And this is exactly why it's because the sarka plastic ridiculous is stimulated to release calcium upon receiving a signal from the nervous system. Now what you'll note here is that troponin its role is really to bind to the released calcium from the Sarko Plasma ridiculous, and when the calcium binds to the troponin it causes a confirmation will change in the entire troponin, troppo, Mayas and complex and so troppo Maya Seasons Change is going to expose the mice and binding sites that it was once blocking. And so, once, uh, the mice and binding sites are exposed, that is going to allow for the optimized and cycle to initiate and lead to muscle contraction. So let's take a look down below at our image to tie together everything that we just talked about. And so, of course, this whole troponin troppo mice and complex here is going to help us regulate our muscle contractions so that they Onley occur with our nervous system signals. So here we have the brain and spinal cord to represent the nervous system. And so when a myo fiber all receives a signal from the nervous system, the Sarko plasmid ridiculous which is this yellow membrane is structure here, eyes going to be stimulated to release calcium which are these yellow circles that we see here in this image. And so the release of calcium eyes going toe lead to calcium binding to the troponin, and so you can see the little yellow dot here is bound to the troponin, and that causes a confirmation I'll change in the entire Troponin troppo, Mayas and complex, and so notice that the troppo myson is no longer blocking the Mayas and binding sites. And instead the Mayas and binding sites indicated by these little positions on the acting are exposed. So we have exposed mice and binding sites. And so what we can say is that calcium thes little yellow circles here are going thio bind to troponin and allow for a muscle contraction to occur because now notice that the Mayas and heads are bound to the acting. And of course, if the mice and heads combined to the act and then that's going to allow for the Acto myosin cycle to occur on, it's going to lead to a muscle contraction and so you can see how the troponin trope, um eyes and complex is only going to allow for a muscle contraction upon receiving a signal from our nervous systems. And so it's important to know is that over time the calcium that was released by the Sarko Plasmid ridiculous um, is going to be returned to the Sarko Plasmid Ridiculous, um therefore decreasing the concentration of calcium and so low calcium concentration means that calcium eyes going to disassociate from the troponin on. Of course, it's going to go back into the Sarko plasma ridiculous, and that means that the troponin trope, um eyes and complex is going to go back. It's going thio again, block acting's mice and binding sites and allow for muscle relaxation to occur. So over time the calcium concentrations get decreased and the troponin, troppo, Mayas and complex goes backwards to the original position where it was blocking the Mayas and binding sites. And again, this is what allows for the muscle relaxation to occur. And so now that we understand, uh, the Acto myosin cycle and troponin and trope, um, eyes and regulation, we understand muscle contraction and muscle relaxation. So that concludes this video, and we'll be able to get practice applying the concepts that we've learned in our next couple of videos. So I'll see you guys there

