in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on skeletal muscle contraction. So the sliding filament model is what describes the nature of a contracting Sark Amir. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice on the top here, what we have is a relaxed muscle. So we have this extended arm and the biceps and the triceps are in a relaxed position. And so the relaxed muscle that we see here is going to correspond with a relaxed Sark Amir. So notice up above. Over here, what we have is a relaxed Sark Amir, which is the same image of the SAARC Amir that we had in our last lesson video. Now notice down below. What we have is a contracted muscle. And so the bicep and the triceps are contracted here with this guy that's waving hi to us. And so, of course, the contracted muscle is going to correspond with a contracted Sark Amir. And so that's exactly what we have right here. So notice we have a contracted Sark Amir which is smaller in length than the relaxed Sark Amir, which is longer and length. And so if we closely compare the relaxed Sark Amir with the contracted Sark Amir down below, Which will notice is that there are few regions that are getting smaller in size, and the first is going to be the H Zone, which recall H is a thick letters. So the H Zone Onley contains the thick Maya's and film it without any thin acting filaments whatsoever. And so the thick the H zone here in the relaxed muscle is quite large in comparison to the H zone down below, which is much, much smaller in the contracted muscle. So the H zone definitely reduces in size upon contraction. But notice that also the I bands, which, because I is a thin letter it on Lee contains the thin acting filaments and no thick myosin filaments. So there's the eye band on either side. They are also much, much larger in the relaxed muscle in comparison to the eye bands and the contracted muscle, which are much, much smaller. And so you can see that these dotted lines here are showing the narrowing of the eye bands, a zwelling as the narrowing of the H zone and so up above. What we can say is that it's the H Zone and the I bands that are going to reduce in size when it comes to a contracting Sark Amir. And so what helps me remember that it's the H zone and the I bands that reduce in size is that H I says hi. And so whenever you go toe wave hi to someone like this, your muscles contract. And of course, the H Zone and the I bands are also going to contract and reduce in size. And so hopefully that will help you guys remember that it's the H zone and I've bands that reduce in size now down below in this text were describing the nature of the sliding filament model further, which is that the thick myosin filaments that we see in red up above are going to pull the thin acting. Micro filaments, which are the structures and green that we see on the thin acting filaments, are gonna get pulled towards the M disc which is again this blue disk that we see here in the center and so we can see that thes green arrows are showing that the acting filaments on either side here are getting pulled towards theme the M disc here in the middle during a muscle contraction in order to shorten the muscle. And so you can see that's why we have this shorter, uh, sarcoma here upon contraction. Now what's also very important to note is that the A band, which recall is the length of the entire thick myosin filament, uh, actually does not reduce in size, and it does not change during a muscle contraction. So notice that the length of the thick Meyssan film it indicated by the A band here, uh, it does not change when it comes to a muscle contraction, so that's very important to note. But what you should also note is that the Z discs, um, are going to get pulled closer to the M disc, just like the acting gets pulled closer to the M disc. And so recall that the Z discs are these purple structures that we see on the end and notice that the purple structures, uh in comparison to being up above their getting pulled in the direction closer to the M disc. And the reason for that is because recall from our previous lesson videos that the acting filaments here in green are actually anchored to the Z discs. And so if the acting is getting pulled closer to the M disc, then that means that by default, the Z disk is also going to get pulled closer to the M disc. And so that's exactly what we're describing here in these two lines. Now, it's also important to note that the volume of the muscle is actually unchanged during a muscle contraction, and so there's no change in the volume, but the muscle does become shorter upon contraction. And so, really, the main takeaways here about the sliding filament model that describes the nature of the contracting Sark Amir is that the high zone or theme H zone and the bands are going to reduce in size when it comes to a contracting muscle and then the A bands. The A band does not reduce in size. And so now that we've covered, the sliding filament model will be able to talk Maura about the biochemical mechanism off a contracting Sark Amir in our next less video. So I'll see you guys there

