Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments

All right. So now that we've covered the first two steps in our strategy for ordering cleave fragments in this video, we're gonna focus on our third step and in step number three will want to identify either the N Terminal or the C terminal peptide fragments Now, Usually, these peptide fragments are pretty easy to identify because they usually do not have terminal amino acid residues that the re agent recognizes for cleavage. And so we'll be able to see an example of this down below and our example now another component of step number three is that will want to check if identified. Terminal fragments from different cleavage re agents actually match each other. And we'll want to do that just to make sure that we're ordering the fragments correctly and that we're on the right track and we'll be able to see an example of this component here. Step number three up above and our example problem when we get there. But first, let's cover this example down below, and in this example, it's important to note that if the re agent cleaves the end terminal peptide bond, then we'll want toe look to identify the end terminal amino acid fragment. And so, uh, for example, we know that Pepsi is a pep today's that cleaves the end terminal peptide bonds of fennel, Alan entire scene trip to fan and losing. And looking at this peptide down below notice that it only has two amino acid residues that peps and recognizes for cleavage. And those are highlighted and read throughout our image. And so we know that Peps in Cleaves, the End Terminal peptide bond and the N terminal peptide bond fragmentation is shown with these green lines here, next to the residues. And, of course, that fragments are peptide into three different fragments. We have this fragment here on the far left make shown down below. We have the Ferg fragment right here in the middle, and then we have the C terminal fragment on the end over here. And so what you'll notice is that of all of these peptide fragments and with terminal amino acid residues that peps and recognizes for cleavage and so you can see the red terminal residues that are being recognized by Pepsi in on all of the fragments, except for this one fragment over here, and that makes us fragment quite unique, and that uniqueness actually identifies this fragment as the end terminal fragment simply because it does not have terminal amino acid residues that Pepsi in recognizes for cleavage. And so here it's pretty easy to see that this fragment is the end terminal fragment. But even if we didn't have the original peptide sequence provided and we were on Lee given these peptide fragments below, we would still be able to identify this. Make a fragment as the n terminal fragment. Just because of this reasoning, where does not have terminal residues that peps and recognizes for cleavage? And so applying the same logic to re agents that cleave c terminal peptide bonds, Then we'll want to look to identify C terminal fragments. And so, for instance, we know that Trips in is a pep today's that does it split in after a night's ward. So it cleaves the C terminal peptide bonds of Licensing and our Ginny and looking at our peptide below, which is the same peptide that we had up above here, notice that there are three residues that trips and recognizes for cleavage, and that fragments are protein into four different fragments shown below. And so what you'll notice is that all of the fragments and with terminal amino acid residues that trips and recognizes for cleavage shown in the green highlights here and on Lee, one of the fragments does not have terminal amino acid residues that trips and recognizes for cleavage, and that makes it unique and easy to identify as the C terminal fragment. Simply because again, it does not end with terminal amino acid residues that trips and recognizes for cleavage. And so we'll be able to apply this, uh, concept here to our example problem up above. And so this is the same exact example problem from our previous video. And again, which will notice is that there's a step number three for the trips and fragments. And then there's also a step number three here for the chemo trips and fragments. And, of course, in step number three will want to identify either the end or the C terminal fragments. But because we previously identified and step number two that both of our re agents recognize the C terminal peptide bond, we know that we're going to look to identify the C terminal fragment and of course, if we take a look at our trips and fragments first. We know that trips and recognizes licensing and Argentine. And so notice that all of our fragments have a terminal amino acid residue of licensing and Argentine, except for one fragment. And that one fragment is pretty easily identified as the C terminal fragment and so we can go ahead and circle this fragment. Here is the C terminal fragment, simply because it does not have terminal amino acid residues that trips in recognizes for cleavage. And so we do the same for chemo trips. And we know that kind of trips and recognizes the aromatic amino acid residues. And so notice that we have aromatic amino acid residues on all of the fragments. Uh, terminal amino acid residues on all of the fragments, except for just one fragment, which is this fragment right here. And so that identifies this fragment as the C terminal fragment. And so recall that down below we said that there's another component to step number three where we'll want to check if the identified terminal fragments from different cleavage re agents actually match one another so that we can make sure we're on the right track. And so what you'll notice is we have this C terminal fragment from the trips and fragments, and we have this C terminal fragment from the chemo trips and fragments. And when we check to see if they match, noticed that we have availing Allen and Sistine with the trips and fragments. And we also have veiling Alan insisting with the chemo trips and fragments, and there is this overhang of a listen residue. But that's okay. And so because they have the same matching veiling Alan insisting fragments, that shows us that we're moving on the right track and that we've identified the C terminal fragments correctly. And so this concludes our video on step number three of our strategy for order include fragments, and in our next video, we'll be able to tackle out steps number four and steps number five. So I'll see you guys there

