Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesStrategy for Ordering Cleaved Fragments
6:57 minutes
Open Question

A peptide with 31 amino acid residues is independently treated with trypsin to give four fragments and separately treated with chymotrypsin to give six fragments (see chart below). FDNB treatment followed by amino acid hydrolysis resulted in DNP-Met and free amino acids. Identify the sequence of the 31 amino acid residues in the original unfragmented protein using one-letter amino acid codes.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
7
Was this helpful?
4:22m

Watch next

Master Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
04:22
Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments
Jason Amores Sumpter
80
06:53
Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments
Jason Amores Sumpter
40
10:23
Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments
Jason Amores Sumpter
20
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.