Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesStrategy for Ordering Cleaved Fragments
A sample of an unknown peptide was divided into two aliquots. One aliquot was treated with trypsin; the other was treated with cyanogen bromide. Given the following sequences of the resulting peptide fragments, deduce the sequence of the original peptide.

Trypsin treatment:                                                                         Cyanogen bromide treatment:                 
Asn—Thr—Trp—Met—Ile—Lys                                             Gln—Phe

Gly—Tyr—Met—Gln—Phe                                                     Val—Leu—Gly—Met

Val—Leu—Gly—Met—Ser—Arg                                            Ile—Lys—Gly—Tyr—Met

                                                                                                Ser—Arg—Asn—Thr—Trp—Met

Sequence: 

____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____

1
