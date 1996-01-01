A sample of an unknown peptide was divided into two aliquots. One aliquot was treated with trypsin; the other was treated with cyanogen bromide. Given the following sequences of the resulting peptide fragments, deduce the sequence of the original peptide.

Trypsin treatment: Cyanogen bromide treatment:

Asn—Thr—Trp—Met—Ile—Lys Gln—Phe

Gly—Tyr—Met—Gln—Phe Val—Leu—Gly—Met

Val—Leu—Gly—Met—Ser—Arg Ile—Lys—Gly—Tyr—Met

Ser—Arg—Asn—Thr—Trp—Met

Sequence:

____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____