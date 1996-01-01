A sample of an unknown peptide was divided into two aliquots. One aliquot was treated with trypsin; the other was treated with cyanogen bromide. Given the following sequences of the resulting peptide fragments, deduce the sequence of the original peptide.
Trypsin treatment: Cyanogen bromide treatment:
Asn—Thr—Trp—Met—Ile—Lys Gln—Phe
Gly—Tyr—Met—Gln—Phe Val—Leu—Gly—Met
Val—Leu—Gly—Met—Ser—Arg Ile—Lys—Gly—Tyr—Met
Ser—Arg—Asn—Thr—Trp—Met
Sequence:
____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____
