Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments

All right, So now that we've covered the first three steps in our Five Steps, strategy for order include fragments and this video. We're going to focus on the fourth and the fifth steps. And so, in step number four, we're going to use those terminal fragments that we identified back in step number three and overlapped those terminal fragments with other peptide fragments from different cleavage techniques. And we're gonna continue to do that until we overlap all of the peptide fragments and until the sequence of the original peptide has been revealed and we'll be able to apply Step number four up in our example problem above. Now what you'll notice is that step number five is really only here as a backup in case you guys happen to get stuck for whatever reason. Now, hopefully you guys won't get stuck. But it's always good to have a backup plan, just in case. And so, if for whatever reason you guys happen to get stuck, all you need to do is use the longest peptide fragment as a starting point for overlapping all of the other peptide fragments. Now, if there's ever a tie for the longest peptide fragment. All you need to do is pick one of them. Doesn't matter which one and continue toe overlap that peptide fragment with other peptide fragments until all of the peptide fragments have been overlapped and the sequence has been revealed. Now again, if you happen to get stuck, all you need to do is move onto the next largest fragment and again continue to do the same and overlap that peptide fragment with all of the peptide fragments until the original sequence has been revealed. So let's take a look at our example problem above so we can apply Step number four and five. And so what you'll see is with this practice or this example, problem with Step number four. All we need to do is overlap those terminal fragments that we identified back and step number three and essentially overlap them like a puzzle. And we do that until we reveal the sequence. And so recall in our previous video was Step number three that we identified this circle fragment here under the trips and fragments as the C terminal fragment, and we identified this fragment over here as the C terminal fragment for the kinda trips and fragments and so down below. We can rewrite these fragments so that we can see how they overlap and notice that we have the trips and fragments that we can provide in this green space up above. And we have the chemo trips and fragments that we can provide in the blue space. And then after we overlap the fragments down below, we can provide the sequence of the original peptide. And so again, we're going to start with the terminal fragments and we can start with the trips and fragment here, which is the C terminal fragment, veiling, aligning and Sistine. And so, essentially, what we can do is we can write that in here. So we've got 16 Al Inning and we've got veiling. So now we've got this veiling Alan ing and Sistine Fragment rewritten down below. And we can overlap with the other C terminal fragment under the chemo trips and, uh, fragments. And so essentially all we need to do is overlap. So we have Sistine here. We've got Alan. I mean, we've got veiling, and of course, we've got this lie scene that's hanging over, and so we also going to take that into account here. We've got this. Listen here. And so now what you'll see is that we've got this Sistine overlapped, this challenging overlapped and this veiling overlapped. And whenever we have overlapping fragments that have been confirmed, we can go ahead and start to cross off those residues from up above. And so essentially waken cross off this entire fragment here because it's been completely overlapped. And so we can also cross off the portion of the kind of trips and fragment that's been overlap, which would be all of this portion here and the Onley portion that has not been overlap yet is the lice in here? So essentially, what we're looking for is a trips and fragment that ends with license so that it can have an overlap at this position. So now we're going back and looking at the trips and fragments, and we're looking for one that ends with a lie scene. And so you'll notice that this fragment here ends with a lie scene. And so this fragment here must be overlapping right here at this position and so we can go ahead and start to fill that in. So we've got the lie seen here in this position. Then we've got a fetal Alan ing we've got glazing, Alan. I mean, Serigne and Alan and again. And so essentially, that would be this peptide fragment just rewritten down below. And so now that we've got this license overlapped right here, we can go ahead and cross off that fragment those residues from up above. So now, finally, we've got this blue licensing, uh, overlap so we can cross it off. And we've got the licensing in this green fragment overlap. And so, essentially, what we're looking for now is a Kimo trips and fragment that ends with fennel Allen in so that we can overlap that fragment here. And so, looking at the chemo trips and fragments, notice that there's Onley. There's to hear that end with fennel Alimi. There's this fragment here and there's also this fragment. So that means that we need to go back one more residue and look at, uh, this one. So now we're looking for one that ends with final outing, but also has a glazing right next to it. And so this one ends with phenylalanine, but it has a history in right next to it. so that's not gonna be the one that fits at this position. Instead, we have this one that has a final outing and a glazing, and so that's gonna be the fragment right here that's going to align at this position. So we're gonna start to fill in this position here. So we've got a final Allan E. That's gonna overlap here. We've got glazing, we've got Alan. I mean, searing Alan. I mean, then we've got essentially this overhang right here that we also need to include. So it's gonna be Argentine Sistine and meth signing. And so, essentially, what you'll see is now we've got all of these overlaps here, and these overlaps we can cross off from up above, so notice we can essentially cross off the entire green fragment up above, Uh, so we can cross off this entire fragment that's been overlapped, and we can also cross off the portions of the blue fragment that have been overlapped, which would be essentially all of this up until the Argentine. So now we're gonna look for some trips and fragment that ends with Argentine. And so, of course, there's Onley. One trips and fragment that remains so that fragment must be the one that overlaps at this position. So all we need to do is fill that in. So we've got Argentine here. We've got Sistine going backwards. We've got my thinning. Then we've got fennel, Allan E histamine, Mutthiah ning again trip to fan. And we've got eso losing. And so now that we've got these overlapping portions here, we can go ahead and cross those off from up above. And so we can cross off the Argentine Sistine Meth inning portion with the blue and also with green fragment. We can cross off everything up until the final Allan E. So now we're looking for Kimo trips and fragments that are going to end with a final Allen and so that we can overlap here. And so notice that there's this fragment here that has final outing and we can go ahead and overlap that one. So we've got phenylalanine, histamine and meth, I ning, and so essentially we can cross off these overlapping fragments here, and we can cross off these as well. And then, of course, we only have is a losing and trip to fan left. And of course, that's gonna be this last portion of the chemo trips and this last fragment here so we can go ahead and write that in a swell. So we've got is a losing and trip to fan. And so, essentially, what you'll see is now we've got all of the fragments overlap so we can cross them all up from above. And now that all of the fragments have been overlapped, there's really no need for us to move on to step number five, because we were not. Actually, we did not actually get stuck. So remember, Step number five is on. Lee. There is a back up plan in case you guys happen to get stuck for whatever reason. But step number five is there. Uh, if you get stuck, you're gonna use the longest peptide fragment as a starting point for overlapping and essentially do exactly what we did here looking for overlaps between different peptide fragments from different cleavages. And so now that we have all of the fragments overlap, weaken, just essentially read these overlaps from left to right toe reveal the sequence from the n terminal end to the C terminal end. And so what you'll see is the sequence is gonna be is a losing trip to fan meth fining histamine fino, Alan ing meth I need So you guys get the point here? We're just going straight through this way of reading off the sequence. So at this point, we're at 16. Where then We've got Argentine Alan Een searing Alan een glazing Fino, Allan E, Lie Scene, Valeant, Alan Een and Sistine. And so, essentially here, through overlapping these peptide fragments, we revealed the sequence of our original peptide with 17 amino acids. And so you can see here how this five step strategy is essentially a strategy that will allow us to overlap the fragments and reveal the sequence. And really, it's a four step strategy if you don't get stuck. So it's a good thing to have this as a backup, but again, it's on Lee there in case you guys get stuck. So that concludes this video, and we'll be able to get some practice utilizing this five step strategy and our practice problems. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts