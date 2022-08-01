in this video, we're gonna talk about a strategy for ordering cleaved fragments. So it turns out that there's actually multiple strategies toe order, cleaved fragments. So if you already have your own strategy that works for you, then fantastic. You've got nothing to worry about. But if you don't have a strategy and you're looking for one, here's a solid strategy that I came up with that's proven to be effective and involves Onley five different steps. And so the first step step number one in our strategy for ordering cleaved fragments is to just scan the problem for helpful clues that reveal either composition or sequence information about our protein. And so what we'll find is that our professors like to give us these paragraphs style word problems with all of these sentences and hidden within the sentences. There are clues, and so the clues could be the use of F, d, N B, or hydrazine or some other chemical that we already covered in our previous videos. And so that's a really good first step is to collect all of the clues from our practice problem. Now, after we do that in the second step, all we need to do is recall which specific peptide bonds the re agent recognizes for cleavage, or that the re agent Cleaves and so in our example down below will be able to apply our first two steps and our strategy for ordering cleaved fragments. And so, in the example problem, it says, a peptide with 17 amino acids is treated with trips in to give three different peptide fragments and then separately, treated with chemo trips in to give four peptide fragments. And so looking down below, which will notice is in the left hand chart. We have the trips and fragments, and there are three trips and fragments and then in the right hand chart. We have the chemo trips and fragments, and there are these four chemo trips and fragments Joan Below. And so the example. Problem continues to say, identify the sequence of the 17 amino acid residues in the original starting peptide. And so, in order to do this, we're going to need toe order all of these cleaved fragments here so we can apply our strategy for ordering Cleef fragments. And in our first step step number one, we're going to scan the problem for helpful clues. Now, looking at our problem, there's not a lot of helpful clues, like using chemicals such as F, D, N, B or hydrazine, but notice that it does tell us our protein, or peptide, has 17 amino acids, which reveals some of the amino acid composition there. And so that's going to be important moving forward. And so essentially that is it for step number one, Since, uh, there's not really a lot of helpful clues, so step number one is complete. We can give it a check now moving on to Step number two. Notice that there's a step number two for the trips and fragments, and there's also a step number two for the chemo trips and fragments. And so in step number two, all we need to do is recall which specific peptide bonds the re agent recognizes for cleavage and so recall that trips and does it split in after a night sword. So it cleaves the C terminal peptide bonds of lysine and arginine, amino acid residues and Kimo trips in the younger brother of trips, and also Cleaves the C terminal peptide bonds. But it has a preference for which amino acids it recognizes for cleavage and the pneumonic that helps us memorize. That is just free your worries like May. And so we know that the l and the M here the losing and man thinning are cleaved at a much slower rate over longer periods of time. And so, since there is no indication in our problem that losing and thinning are actually gonna be cleaved here, then we're going to assume that Onley the preferred amino acid residues of these aromatic residues Final Alan, entire scene and trip to fan are going to be cleaved. And so, essentially, what we could do is say that trips and is going to cleave final Alimi tire scene and trip to fan residues. And essentially, that is it for step number two. So we can go ahead and give step number two a check over here and step number two a check over here. And so now that we're done with step number two and our next video, we'll move on to step three in our strategy for ordering clean fragments. So see you guys there

