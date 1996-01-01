Problem

The sequence of kassinin, a tachykinin dodecapeptide from the African frog Kassina senegalensis, was determined. A single round of Edman degradation identifies Asp as the N-terminus. A 2nd sample of the peptide is treated with chymotrypsin, releasing two fragments with the following amino acid compositions: fragment 1 (G, T, M, V) and fragment 2 (D 2 , Q, K, F, P, S, V). Next, a 3rd sample of peptide is treated with trypsin, which results in two fragments with the following amino acid compositions: fragment 3 (D, P, K, V) and fragment 4 (D, Q, G, T, M, F, S, V). A 4th sample was treated with CNBr, but the dodecapeptide was not cleaved. A 5 th sample treated with elastase yields a single Gly residue & three fragments—fragment 5 (T, M), fragment 6 (D, K, P, S, V), and fragment 7, which was sequenced as: D—Q—F—V. What is the sequence of the dodecapeptide?

Hint: Elastase cleaves C-terminal side of small neutral residues: G, A, V, L, I & S.

Sequence: _____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____