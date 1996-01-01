Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Biochemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biochemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. Protein Techniques

Strategy for Ordering Cleaved Fragments

Next Topic
1

concept

Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Strategy For Ordering Cleaved Fragments

clock
10m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

A sample of an unknown peptide was divided into two aliquots. One aliquot was treated with trypsin; the other was treated with cyanogen bromide. Given the following sequences of the resulting peptide fragments, deduce the sequence of the original peptide.

Trypsin treatment:                                                                         Cyanogen bromide treatment:                 
Asn—Thr—Trp—Met—Ile—Lys                                             Gln—Phe

Gly—Tyr—Met—Gln—Phe                                                     Val—Leu—Gly—Met

Val—Leu—Gly—Met—Ser—Arg                                            Ile—Lys—Gly—Tyr—Met

                                                                                                Ser—Arg—Asn—Thr—Trp—Met

Sequence: 

____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____-____

Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

A peptide with 31 amino acid residues is independently treated with trypsin to give four fragments and separately treated with chymotrypsin to give six fragments (see chart below). FDNB treatment followed by amino acid hydrolysis resulted in DNP-Met and free amino acids. Identify the sequence of the 31 amino acid residues in the original unfragmented protein using one-letter amino acid codes.

Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

The sequence of kassinin, a tachykinin dodecapeptide from the African frog Kassina senegalensis, was determined. A single round of Edman degradation identifies Asp as the N-terminus. A 2nd sample of the peptide is treated with chymotrypsin, releasing two fragments with the following amino acid compositions: fragment 1 (G, T, M, V) and fragment 2 (D2, Q, K, F, P, S, V). Next, a 3rd sample of peptide is treated with trypsin, which results in two fragments with the following amino acid compositions: fragment 3 (D, P, K, V) and fragment 4 (D, Q, G, T, M, F, S, V). A 4th sample was treated with CNBr, but the dodecapeptide was not cleaved.  A 5 th sample treated with elastase yields a single Gly residue & three fragments—fragment 5 (T, M), fragment 6 (D, K, P, S, V), and fragment 7, which was sequenced as: D—Q—F—V. What is the sequence of the dodecapeptide? 

Hint: Elastase cleaves C-terminal side of small neutral residues: G, A, V, L, I & S.

Sequence: _____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____-_____

Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.