Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
What is the probability that a card player draws two aces from a standard deck of 52 cards if they keep the first card after drawing it?
A
0.0035
B
0.0059
C
0.0045
D
0.0044
Watch next
Master Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice