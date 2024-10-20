Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
Multiple Choice
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
A
0.11
B
0.22
C
0.66
D
0.88
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total number of regions on the spinner. In this case, there are 6 equal regions.
Count the number of yellow regions on the spinner. There are 2 yellow regions.
Calculate the probability of landing on yellow in the first spin. This is the number of yellow regions divided by the total number of regions: \( \frac{2}{6} \).
Calculate the probability of not landing on yellow in the second spin. Since there are 4 non-yellow regions, the probability is \( \frac{4}{6} \).
Multiply the probability of landing on yellow in the first spin by the probability of not landing on yellow in the second spin to find the combined probability: \( \frac{2}{6} \times \frac{4}{6} \).
