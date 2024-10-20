Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
Multiple Choice
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.
A
0.11
B
0.17
C
0.50
D
0.89
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of yellow regions on the spinner. From the image, there are 2 yellow regions (numbered 2 and 5).
Calculate the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin. Since there are 6 equal regions, the probability is the number of yellow regions divided by the total number of regions: \( \frac{2}{6} \).
Identify the even numbers on the spinner. The even numbers are 2, 4, and 6.
Calculate the probability of stopping on an even number on the second spin. There are 3 even numbers, so the probability is \( \frac{3}{6} \).
Identify the blue and red regions on the spinner. There are 2 blue regions (numbered 3 and 6) and 2 red regions (numbered 1 and 4). Calculate the probability of stopping on blue or red on the third spin: \( \frac{4}{6} \).
