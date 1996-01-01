A puzzle company is interested in the average number of pieces in their jigsaw puzzles, so they plan to create a confidence interval for the true mean. The easiest puzzle in their line is pieces, and the largest is pieces. Use the range rule of thumb to estimate the sample standard deviation.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 8m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 28m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables2h 21m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 20m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 25m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 59m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 7m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required
Multiple Choice
A technology retailer is interested in the average price of their products, so they plan to create a confidence interval for the true mean. Find the minimum sample size needed so the margin of error is no more than if...
(A) The standard deviation is known to be about
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the confidence level, which is 99%, and find the corresponding z-score (critical value) from the standard normal distribution table. This z-score is denoted as \(z_{\alpha/2}\), where \(\alpha = 1 - 0.99 = 0.01\).
Use the formula for the margin of error (E) in estimating a population mean when the population standard deviation (\(\sigma\)) is known: \(E = z_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\)
Rearrange the margin of error formula to solve for the minimum sample size \(n\): \(n = \left( \frac{z_{\alpha/2} \times \sigma}{E} \right)^2\)
Substitute the known values into the formula: - \(z_{\alpha/2}\) is the z-score for 99% confidence, - \(\sigma = 324\), - \(E = 100\) (the maximum allowed margin of error).
Calculate the value inside the parentheses first, then square it to find the minimum sample size \(n\). Since \(n\) must be a whole number, round up to the next whole number if necessary.
A technology retailer is interested in the average price of their products, so they plan to create a confidence interval for the true mean. Find the minimum sample size needed so the margin of error is no more than if...
(B) The standard deviation is unknown but the cheapest product is and the most expensive is .
