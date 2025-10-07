When constructing confidence intervals for population means, the margin of error (e) plays a crucial role in determining the width of the interval around the sample mean. Typically, the margin of error is calculated using the sample size (n), and as the sample size increases, the margin of error decreases. This inverse relationship allows us to control the precision of our estimate by adjusting the sample size.

In some scenarios, there is a restriction on how large the margin of error can be, meaning we have a maximum allowable margin of error. To ensure the confidence interval does not exceed this limit, we need to find the minimum sample size required. This involves rearranging the margin of error formula to solve for n, the sample size, rather than calculating the margin of error from a given n. The formula for the margin of error in estimating a population mean when the population standard deviation is unknown is:

\[ e = t_{\alpha/2} \times \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \]

Rearranging to solve for the minimum sample size n gives:

\[ n = \left( \frac{t_{\alpha/2} \times s}{e} \right)^2 \]

Here, t α/2 is the critical value from the t-distribution corresponding to the desired confidence level, s is the sample standard deviation (or an estimate), and e is the maximum margin of error allowed.

However, when solving for n, the degrees of freedom (which is n - 1) are unknown, making it impossible to directly find the exact t α/2 value. To address this, the critical value from the standard normal distribution, z α/2 , is used as an approximation. This is justified because the minimum sample size is typically large enough that the t-distribution and normal distribution critical values are nearly identical.

Thus, the formula for minimum sample size becomes:

\[ n = \left( \frac{z_{\alpha/2} \times s}{e} \right)^2 \]

For example, if a researcher wants to estimate the average daily exercise time of college students with a 95% confidence interval and a margin of error no greater than 3 minutes, and a previous study suggests the standard deviation is approximately 12 minutes, the calculation proceeds as follows. The critical z-value for a 95% confidence level is 1.96. Plugging in the values:

\[ n = \left( \frac{1.96 \times 12}{3} \right)^2 = (7.84)^2 = 61.47 \]

Since sample size must be a whole number and to ensure the margin of error does not exceed the maximum, always round up. Therefore, the minimum sample size required is 62.

When the standard deviation is unknown and prior data is unavailable, the range rule of thumb can be used to estimate the standard deviation. This rule estimates the standard deviation as one-fourth of the range of the data:

\[ s \approx \frac{\text{range}}{4} = \frac{\text{maximum} - \text{minimum}}{4} \]

This estimation helps in determining the minimum sample size when no prior standard deviation information exists.

Understanding how to calculate the minimum sample size for a given maximum margin of error is essential for designing studies that achieve desired precision in estimating population means. This process ensures that confidence intervals are neither too wide nor too narrow, balancing accuracy with resource constraints.