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Normal Distribution Calculator

Calculate normal distribution probabilities, z-scores, percentiles, and shaded bell-curve areas. Use this student-friendly calculator for left-tail, right-tail, between-values, outside-values, z-score, and reverse normal distribution problems with clear steps and visual explanations.

Background

The normal distribution is a bell-shaped continuous probability distribution described by its mean μ and standard deviation σ. It is used for many real-world measurements, including test scores, heights, errors, and natural variation.

Enter normal distribution values

Start with left-tail probability when the problem asks for “less than,” “below,” or “at most.”

Distribution parameters

Use μ = 0 and σ = 1 for the standard normal distribution.

Probability / z-score input

For percentile mode, enter either a decimal like 0.90 or a percent like 90%.

Options

Chips prefill realistic normal distribution examples and calculate immediately.

Result

No result yet. Enter the mean, standard deviation, and probability input, then click Calculate.

The shaded region shows the probability area under the normal curve.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter the mean μ and standard deviation σ.
  • Choose whether you want a left-tail, right-tail, between-values, outside-values, z-score, or percentile calculation.
  • Enter the x-value, z-score, or percentile required by the selected mode.
  • Click Calculate to see the probability, shaded curve, formula, statistics, table, and steps.
  • Use quick picks to explore common normal distribution homework examples instantly.

How this calculator works

  • It converts x-values to z-scores using the mean and standard deviation.
  • It uses the normal cumulative distribution function to calculate area under the curve.
  • It shades the left tail, right tail, middle region, or outside region based on your selected mode.
  • It can reverse-solve an x-value from a z-score or percentile.
  • It explains the result in plain language so students understand what the probability means.

Formula & Equations Used

Normal density: f(x) = 1/(σ√(2π)) · e^(-(x - μ)²/(2σ²))

Z-score: z = (x - μ) / σ

Reverse z-score: x = μ + zσ

Left-tail probability: P(X ≤ x) = Φ(z)

Right-tail probability: P(X ≥ x) = 1 - Φ(z)

Between-values probability: P(a ≤ X ≤ b) = Φ(z_b) - Φ(z_a)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Find P(X ≤ 85)

  1. A test has mean μ = 75 and standard deviation σ = 10.
  2. We want the probability that a score is at most 85.
  3. Compute the z-score: z = (85 - 75) / 10 = 1.
  4. Find the cumulative probability: P(Z ≤ 1).
  5. The calculator shades the area to the left of 85 and reports the probability.

Example 2 — Find P(70 ≤ X ≤ 90)

  1. Use μ = 75 and σ = 10.
  2. Convert the lower value: z_a = (70 - 75) / 10 = -0.5.
  3. Convert the upper value: z_b = (90 - 75) / 10 = 1.5.
  4. Subtract cumulative probabilities: Φ(1.5) - Φ(-0.5).
  5. The calculator shades only the middle area between 70 and 90.

Example 3 — Find the 90th percentile

  1. Enter mean μ = 75 and standard deviation σ = 10.
  2. Choose percentile mode.
  3. Enter 0.90 or 90%.
  4. The calculator finds the z-score with 90% of the area to the left.
  5. Then it converts the z-score back to an x-value using x = μ + zσ.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a normal distribution?

A normal distribution is a bell-shaped continuous distribution described by a mean and standard deviation.

Q: What is a z-score?

A z-score tells how many standard deviations an x-value is above or below the mean.

Q: What does left-tail probability mean?

Left-tail probability means the area under the normal curve to the left of a selected x-value or z-score.

Q: Can this calculator find percentiles?

Yes. It can find the x-value that corresponds to a percentile or cumulative probability.

Q: Is this the same as a standard normal calculator?

It can work as a standard normal calculator by setting the mean to 0 and the standard deviation to 1.

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