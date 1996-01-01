Normal Distribution Calculator

Example 3 — Find the 90th percentile

Q: What is a normal distribution?

A normal distribution is a bell-shaped continuous distribution described by a mean and standard deviation.

Q: What is a z-score?

A z-score tells how many standard deviations an x-value is above or below the mean.

Q: What does left-tail probability mean?

Left-tail probability means the area under the normal curve to the left of a selected x-value or z-score.

Q: Can this calculator find percentiles?

Yes. It can find the x-value that corresponds to a percentile or cumulative probability.

Q: Is this the same as a standard normal calculator?

It can work as a standard normal calculator by setting the mean to 0 and the standard deviation to 1.