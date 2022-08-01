Cells and Energy

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the fifth property of sales. And that's that sales require and use energy. So every sale on earth needs energy to survive. But the source of that energy and how it obtains that energy can vary greatly between organisms. So there are these main classes of organisms that are defined by how they get their energy. So the first one is organa trophic and these are organisms that harvest energy from other living things. Photo trophic or organisms that harvest the energy of sunlight and lit a trophic organisms or harvest the energy of inorganic chemicals. Now there's another class of organisms that we can divide based on how they use oxygen. And so these are an aerobic and anaerobic organisms do not use oxygen. And aerobic um actually requires oxygen um in order to survive. And so cells use energy obtained in these different ways to form important macro molecules using a variety of cell functions. So you're going to be familiar with macro molecules from your intro class intro bio class and these are things like amino acids, nucleotides. Um and essentially um they require energy to form. And so the how much energy is required and how this actually happens is really controlled through the principles of free energy. And that explains the mechanisms of energy acquisition and usage. And we're going to talk about free energy a lot more in a future topic. But for now here are the four classes of macro molecules you're gonna be familiar with them, including carbohydrates, fatty acid amino acids. These are terms you should know from your intro class and I'm not I don't need you to remember these images or even remember the names. But what I want you to understand is that for amino acids to turn into proteins, you need energy for nucleotides to turn into DNA and RNA. You need energy. And so each one of these arrows represents an energy input that is necessary in order to be able to form these macro molecules that are crucial for our survival and for organism survival. Um so energy is really important property of cells. And so let's move on to our next concept.

Hide transcripts