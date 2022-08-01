Cell Genetics

Hi in this video we are going to be talking about the third property of sales and that is that cells contain a genetic program and mechanisms to control gene expression. So I know that behind me there is a ton of text and I know that's overwhelming. But bear with me because the good news is is that you already know all of the information behind me. So you should have already gone through this with your intro bio class. And so I'm just going to be refreshing some of these terms for you so that we're all kind of on the same page before we get going. But you've all heard this, you've probably even heard it in high school. Um So these are concepts and terms that you know. So the first thing is that each cell has a collection of genes and they are encoded by D. N. A very basic. So D. N. A. Is made up of nucleotides which are made up of a deoxyribonucleic sugar, a phosphate group and a base A. T. C. G. And these are the building blocks of DNA. This is what DNA. Is composed of now D. N. A. The sum of all the DNA. In an organism is the genome And the genome can vary greatly. So for instance in very small organisms um the genome is only around 500 genes. Whereas in larger organisms like humans that can be up to thousands of genes. Humans have around 25,000 genes. So um but commonly between organisms they share around 60 genes every organism shares around that many. Now heredity is the mechanism of passing these genes on to your offspring. So the main form of gene expression and how cells control gene expression is through the central dogma of uh biology. And this is just D. N. A. Being transcribed to RNA and then being translated to protein. And I know that you've gone over this in your bio one on one class. You probably beat it to death and we're gonna beat it to that again and cell biology. But for now we're just reviewing it. So there's some RNA is that are really important in this process and include messenger RNA. And this is the difference in that in between other between D. N. A. Contains your cell instead of finding so you instead of a T. As a base. Now there's transfer RNA which is uh responsible for making the protein stringing together the amino acid that the protein is made up of. And this process occurs in the river zone which is made up of ribosomes while RNA. And then you have proteins. Which is the ending point here of the central dogma. And proteins are composed of amino acids arranging a polyp peptide chain. They can also act as enzymes which is just a fancy term that refers to proteins that catalyze or speed up chemical reactions now. So all of these terms you've heard of before. Just as a refresher. I wanted to mention them here. But one of the things that I think is really crucial and I think one of the ways in which cell biology is going to be different from your bio one class is that we're going to talk some more about gene expression control and how cells actually become different from each other. And so you can imagine that all cells in a multicellular organism. So humans for instance were made up of so many different types of cells but we all have the same genome, every single cell in our body has the same exact copy of jeans but they're all different. So how are they different and this are due to gene expression control. So we're gonna be talking a lot about that in the future but I just wanted to throw that out there is just sort of a cool thing to really be thinking about as we move forward in the cell biology class. Now, another thing that you may not have really thought about before or realize is that we always think of gene expression as DNA to RNA and then to protein. But sometimes protein isn't the final product. And instead DNA to RNA a can be a form of gene expression control. So gene expression can also occur through RNA molecules with activities that are like those of proteins. Now we're gonna talk about that concept a lot more in the future. But I just wanted to throw these concepts out there along with just a general refresher of intro bio so that we can just understand that a single property of all cells is that they contain this central dogma, that they contain genes that need to be expressed. Um and they have very similar mechanisms between all cells. So let's move on to the next concept.

