Cell Regulation

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the 8th and the 9th property of cells. And so the eighth property is that cells respond to external stimuli which we hit on a little bit when we talked about the mechanical aspect or the mechanical properties of cells. So um cells respond to external stimuli. There are receptors on the plasma membrane which can respond to external. So before we talked about proteins moving through receptors but now we're talking about actually binding two different signals and exerting some sort of internal response. And so um internal responses depend on having the proper concentrations of reactions and catalysts. So these are talking about you need the concentrations right for the chemical reactions you need to do in order to properly respond to external stimuli. So the ninth property of cells is that cells self regulate. They survive because they have the mechanisms internally that allow them to survive without really much external input. And so one of the main features of this is that the plasma membrane works a lot to regulate the sales chemistry and make sure that the external environment isn't the same environment that's found in the cells which is crucial for cell life. And one of the ways that it does this is through feedback circuitry which is sort of a fancy term meaning that um the product of some chemical reaction uh prevents the reaction from occurring again or has some kind of impact on the happening of the chemical reaction. So feedback circuitry are mechanisms that respond to levels of signaling molecules within a cell. So if the signaling level molecules are high and it's not supposed to be high then feedback circuitry is a mechanism that will stop that reaction from occurring. Whereas the opposite was true. If it's low and it needs to happen then feedback circuitry will also help the reaction continue until the concentrations are really right. So I think one of my favorite images of this entire thing is just this simple image here and this is just light being shined on a flower and you can see that if you first shine light on a flower. Then the second thing is that the flower is actually going to move towards the light. And it does this because it's able to interact with this external environment. Its cells are able to keep their internal structure and um it has these mechanisms in place that allow it to interact with things that are externally um in which in the environment in which the plant lives. Um So that is the eighth and the ninth topic or the eighth and the ninth concept of properties of cells. So let's now move on to a practice problem

