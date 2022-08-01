Cell Evolution

Hi in this video we are going to be talking about properties of the cell. So there are nine properties of the cell that I'm gonna be talking about. And I just want you to bear with me because they're not really connected in any way other than the fact that they're just all properties of the cell. And so you just kind of have to know what all nine are. And so I'm going to go over each one individually. So the first one is that sales evolved and they changed the circumstances over time. So before there were any sales present on earth, there was this chemical soup. And eventually this chemical soup um sort of resulted in the spontaneous formation of organic chemicals which contain carbon. And these organic molecules over time became more and more complex. But eventually a single cell was formed and we termed this the ancestral cell and it was formed around three billion years ago. Now eventually this ancestral cell evolved and adapted to become all of life's diversity present on earth today. Which is kind of a huge feet, huge undertaking. And so because there's so much diversity, we can actually classify organisms. And so how we classify them is by three domains called archaea bacteria. And you Kariya now archaea and bacteria. We sometimes just refer to them as one category, which we call pro carry oats. And then in you carry a we just term you carry outs, you'll see these terms a lot and you're probably familiar with them anyways an anti bio class. Now, how do we tell the difference between these organisms? Well we mainly do this through actually DNA sequencing. Um And that is looking at the genes and say okay well this gene is different from this organism and that allows us to tell the difference between the different domains especially the domains of Archaea and bacteria. Because they all just sort of look like single cell organisms and some of them do have different physical characteristics. But for the most part I can't really tell them apart just through looking at them. Um And so we use their D. N. A. Sequence to tell them apart. Now this diversity came about from the single ancestral cell because mutations or changes in the D. N. A. Sequence drove this evolution. So if we look at the three domains of living organisms we can see there's bacteria there's Arcadia and there's you Correo to they all came from the single ancestral cell just here located in this black line. But I think one of the interesting things about this which you don't necessarily need to know you don't need to memorize. But I think it's interesting is the fact that each one of these branches actually resulted in an entirely different domain. So we have you know one organism here we have another organism here and this organism eventually became this entire bacterial domain and this one eventually came the entire eukaryotic domain. And I think that's incredible to think about a single cell becoming this entire domain of organism through evolution. So now we talk about evolution, let's now turn to the next topic.

Hide transcripts