Hi in this video we're talking about the sixth property of self and that is metabolism or the sum of all chemical reactions in a cell which is what metabolism is. And these chemical reactions and metabolism are crucial and essential for cells life. So one molecule that is the main energy storage molecule we're gonna be talking about a lot is a teepee or out of scene triphosphate. So this is the main energy storage. Let me spell right storage molecule that is crucial for cellular activities. And so we're gonna be talking a lot about a T. P. In the future. So I just wanted to remind you of it. You may be familiar with it from your intro class as well. Now there are some major metallic pathways that I know you're already familiar with. These are things like photosynthesis, oxidative respiration cli colle Asus which you've reviewed in your intro bio classes and these are networks of chemical reactions responsible for energy transfer in some way. So either energy usage or creating things in the cell that are necessary for its survival. And these pathways are really important. And we're gonna spend a lot of time talking on them in the future. But they are common across all cells. All cells do have some form of metabolism now um in metabolism. These are chemical reactions that are occurring. So there are special proteins that help chemical reactions occur and these are called enzymes and um or catalysts and essentially what they do is they speed up reactions by catalyzing them or um just allowing them to happen without as much input of energy. So eight ep helps out a lot with that. So I just wanted just to give you an idea of what a teepee actually looks like. It may be in a little while since you've seen it. So A T. P. Has the base, it has a ribose sugar and it has three phosphates, 123. And what happens when we're going to talk about this a lot more? So you don't necessarily need to know this now, but how it gives energy and how it's this energy storage is because it actually stores a ton of energy in these phosphate bonds. And you can see up here there's different classifications A T P A D P A M P. And this depends on how many phosphates it has left, so how left? So how much energy it has. So this is triphosphate, this is di phosphate and this is mono, So this is 32, 1. And um this is how it provides energy to cells like I said, not important to necessarily know now, but we will be talking about that a lot in the future. So let's move on to the next concept

Hide transcripts