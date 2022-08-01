Cell Organization

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the second property of cells. Which is that cells are organized complex and varied in their science or their size and appearance. So one common feature of all cells is that they have a plasma membrane which if you remember back to your bio intro bio class, these are made up of hydra filic and hydrophobic components. And these components just are named that way based on how they interact with water and these components because of how they interact with water eventually form a structure called a bi layer which we're going to discuss these terms and a lot more in later things. But this is just sort of refresher back to intro bio. Now differences in the internal structure of cells exist between pro carry oats and eukaryotes. So you may remember from your intro bio class that eukaryotic cells contain organelles um and a nuclear envelope in which D. N. A. Is separated from the other cell components. And so this provides really complexity um to the different types of cells that are present on earth. Because the you carry outs have all of these different compartments and they can do different reactions in them where the pro carry outs are more limited because they lack these compartments. Now, one of the things that is really common between eukaryotes and prokaryotes is that there's great diversity in size and appearance of cells. So for instance in this one bacteria lactobacillus, it could be around 25 micro meters. Where as a frog egg which is considered really a single cell is one millimeter which we can actually see with our eyes. It's a huge size range. And then also cell shape is extremely varied. So we think of a nerve cell and something like a giraffe neck. I mean that is an extremely long cell and they have single cells that traverse the entire neck. Um But then you also can have these sort of short squat cells like amoebas that project out and these are very different sizes. They're very different shapes and they have very different functions. So their cells are really varied. So if we look at just pro periodic cells you can see that just in the few organisms that are presented here extreme diversity. You have these circular ones. You have these long ones. Now. It's not important that you remember all these names on these images. You can kind of just ignore them and just look at the shapes and just say, okay well in this handful of organisms that I'm showing you right now, there's extreme diversity. So you can imagine the diversity that's present in the organisms that I'm not showing you right now. So in this topic we discussed that cells are complex and varied in their size and appearance. So let's now turn to the next concept

