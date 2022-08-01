Cell Replication

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about the fourth property of sales and that is that cells replicate in order to produce more of themselves. So DNA replication is the process of replicating the D. N. A. And it's the basis of all cell division. So how this happens and we'll go over this in a lot more detail later. But just the review is that each strand of the D. N. A. Is pulled apart and serves as a template during replication. So you can actually see this if I scroll down just a little, you have this D. N. A. And it's being pulled apart here and serving um for replication. Now, cell division occurs when two um when one cell produces two separate um cells. Now these cells can be genetically identical and that's in the case of mitosis or they can just be similar but not contain identical genes. Um And that is through mitosis which I didn't mention here but it's just a term that you will remember back from your bio one on one class. Um And these are two separate processes of cell division. Now you don't need to know the steps. I've sort of highlighted these three phases here. G. S. And M. Just wanted to mention that you know there's this circular process of cell division which you can see here in this image that composes of all of these different steps. Not necessarily important to know the exact terms or how mitosis works. You don't need to rush back to your bio 101 and read up all the chapters of my mitosis and mitosis. But we will be talking about it in the future in great detail and I just wanted to refresh you here. Um and so cells are considered the basic unit of living matter. And the reason that they are is because they divide. And so we all came from this original ancestral cell and it divided and that it still exists today and that all cells divide in order to produce more of themselves or in the case of mitosis, some daughter cells which are produced through asymmetric or genetically um non identical cell division. So now that we talked about cell division as a property of sales, let's move on to the next concept.

Hide transcripts