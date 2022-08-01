Mechanical Activities of Cells

So in this video we're talking about the seventh property of cells and that is that cells engage in mechanical activities that help regulate diverse cellular function. So I'm gonna talk just about a couple of these just very briefly but know that there's a lot more that we'll talk about throughout the course. So the first mechanical activity that I want to talk about is actually transport. So transport of materials in and out of the cell is crucial to keep the cell running. So one of the ways that sell that materials are transported is actually through diffusion, you may remember from your intro bio classes and that is that movement of a substrate between areas. A differing concentration is affected by size. So not everything can diffuse, only small things can diffuse across membranes. Um and that's dependent on concentrations now, because only small things can actually do refuse. That doesn't mean that larger things never need to get across cell membranes. So how these larger molecules get across cell membranes is actually move is actually controlled through proteins found in the plasma membrane or on organelles membranes wherever it is. So these transport um of larger molecules has to happen to these receptor proteins. Um But I think it's a really important concept here that isn't necessarily hit on a bunch, but it's actually really need to think about and crucial if we're going to understand why things need to be transported and how they need to be transported and how that affects our size. So this is called the surface area to volume ratio. And that just the amount of, you know, physical surface area on the surface of the cell um is really proportional to that of the volume. So as a cell um so cell size is really governed by the surface area to volume ratio. So as a cell increases the surface area to volume ratio decreases because you can imagine a cell and say this is a cell and it's getting larger. Well this volume is increasing drastically compared to the surface area. And so this um results in an increased cell but then decreased surface surface area to volume ratio. And this is important and crucial in understanding transport processes because as the volume grows, the cell needs more materials and therefore the surface of the cell has to be really transporting very quickly in order to get all those materials in and out of the cell. So that's a really important concept that I just wanted to hit on because it may not be hit on very well in a textbook or just in class but is crucial to understanding transport and cell biology. Now a second type of mechanical activity that's important for regulating diverse cellular function is the assembly or disassembly of structural components. So um you can think of cell movement is a great example of this and the fact that you know, cells have to project themselves forward. Um and so there are a lot of movement and assembly of components where it's moving forward and disassembly where it's leaving and driving behind it. And this is super important if we're going to transport the whole cell or if we're going to move little compartments within the cell. And so all of these structural compartments are really important for cell movement um and just self support. So these two mechanical activities are really important for um classifying a property of cell. So um here in this image, I've shown a membrane here where you can see that these green proteins need to get across the membrane and so how they do that is they bind to these proteins within the membrane in order to cross to the other side and get inside the cell. And so these mechanical activities are super important and a property of all cells. So now let's move on to the next concept.

